MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dispute between the Minneapolis mayor and the city’s police union president escalated Friday morning.

Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, appeared on Fox News Channel in response to Mayor Jacob Frey‘s unveiling of new police squad signs that are in both English and Spanish. They explain to undocumented immigrants what their rights are when police arrest them.

“It’s extreme left wing politics here in Minneapolis, and, you know, obviously they refuse to accept the first word is ‘illegal.’ They’re an illegal immigrant,” Kroll said. “It’s obviously illegal to be here to begin with, and then secondly further illegal activity is what‘s led them to the back seat of a squad car.”

Mayor Frey said he believes everyone should know their rights, and this should not be a controversial issue. He spoke with WCCO-TV Friday.

“We value our immigrant community. This is part of what makes Minneapolis amazing, and so what we’re saying at the end of the day is one, you’re welcome here, and two, you’re going to know your rights just like the rest of us,” Frey said. “Right now, officers are required to make sure that detainees know their rights in the form of Miranda, and we’re saying that those rights should be known by everyone.”

The Minneapolis Police Department began displaying the signs Wednesday. They will be in the back seat of all squad cars.