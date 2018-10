MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities say a man’s body was found Friday in a creek in the north metro.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says officers with the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments responded around 10 a.m. to a report of a body in Shingle Creek, located in Brookdale Park.

No foul play is suspected.

The county medical examiner’s office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.