MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The candidates in Minnesota’s 1st District congressional race have clashed on President Donald Trump, trade and health care as they fight it out for an open seat in southern Minnesota.

Republican Jim Hagedorn said in a debate Friday on Minnesota Public Radio that Trump is moving America in the right direction. He cited the president’s tax cut and his efforts to build a border wall as examples.

But Democrat Dan Feehan said he’d be an independent voice in a Washington where GOP lawmakers are unwilling to stand up against Trump. He cited the trade war with China, which Feehan said is hurting southern Minnesota farmers.

Hagedorn says he supports repealing and replacing Obamacare with free-market reforms.

Feehan calls for letting people buy into Medicare and protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)