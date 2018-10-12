MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says multiple cases will be dismissed after it was found that an Eden Prairie police officer lied about a search warrant.

On Friday morning, Hennepin County’s Chief Deputy Attorney David Brown identified the officer as Travis Serafin.

Brown says Serafin obtained a search warrant for a house as part of a drug investigation.

“While executing the search warrant, the officers found a large amount of heroin and some fentanyl in the house, and a much smaller amount of drugs in a vehicle,” Brown said.

As a result, the defendant was charged with drug crimes and third-degree murder in the death of someone he sold the heroin.

Check out the press conference below:

Brown says the office’s paralegal and prosecutor had the search warrant for the house, but not the vehicle.

“They asked for it, and a week later, Detective Serafin sent a search warrant that was identical to the original, including the judge’s signature, except the first page included language for searching any vehicles on the property,” Brown said.

Brown says the second search warrant was altered and untruthful, and that anything taken from the vehicle was illegally obtained.

“Detective Serafin’s behavior here was wrong and inexcusable,” Brown said. “It’s also baffling to us, because the legal search of the home in the case that led to it provided more than enough evidence for our case. If he had been honest, we simply would have agreed that the drugs found in the car wouldn’t be used.”

Serafin was involved in 17 cases that, due to his lying about a search warrant, will be dismissed. In addition, four other active cases will be dropped. Three people in prison, including the one involved in the original search warrant, will also have their cases dismissed.

“While there never should have been this kind of dishonesty in the first place, everyone has done their best to repair the damage as soon as possible,” Brown said. “Collectively, we feel we’ve taken the steps necessary to right the wrongs, and return integrity to the system.”

The attorney’s office has sent a case file to McLeod County for possible criminal charges against Serafin.

Brown says Eden Prairie police have disciplined Serafin and are in the process of firing him.

Eden Prairie police say an administrative investigation is underway.

“The Eden Prairie Police Department holds officers to extremely high ethical standards. The Department also affords officers time for due process if their actions are called into question,” Eden Prairie police said.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.