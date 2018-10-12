MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people have been arrested and charged in a string of robberies in northeast and southeast Minneapolis, including the mugging of a Minneapolis musician who was shot in the stomach.

Natalie Nicole Box, 35, and Jonell Butler, 35, face multiple aggravated robbery charges and one count of second-degree assault as a result of robberies that occurred on Sept. 8, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Aaron Lee, known as “Hix,” and his girlfriend were both robbed, and then he was shot. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in an active area of northeast Minneapolis. The couple was on their way to the 331 Club where Hix’s band, the Red Daughters, was just about to play a gig.

According to court documents, the Sept. 8 robbery happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Street North in Minneapolis. Police say officers arrived to find an adult male lying in the street, crying out in pain. The man told police he had been run-over and sustained injuries to his legs.

Additional charges are expected against both suspects.

Box and Butler are in custody in the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.