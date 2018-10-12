  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Praedictix, Susie Martin
Susie Martin (credit: Praedictix)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During last week’s International Babywearing Week, meteorologist Susie Martin had some help reporting the weather — from her 21-month-old sidekick.

A Minnesotan since 2008, the Praedictix employee wrapped her toddler to her back and did business as usual on Oct. 5, 2018.

 

In a Q&A with the Eden Prarie-based weather station, Martin says babywearing helped her family and encourages others to try it. After doing a similar video last year with Spectrum News Kentucky, she decided to repeat the same idea.

“I figured why not do it again? If I could inspire at least one parent to try babywearing and if it helped them even a fraction as much as it has helped me and my family, it would be well worth it,” she said.

With the camera rolling before the broadcast, Martin demonstrated the baby-wrapping process.

 

A now-closed nonprofit, Babywearing International still offers online information for getting started with babywearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.