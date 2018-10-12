MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Members of Prince’s Estate have asked that President Donald Trump “cease all use” of Prince’s music. The statement comes after “Purple Rain” was played during a recent Trump rally.

Prince’s brother, Omarr Baker, tweeted a statement on behalf of Prince’s Estate Thursday regarding the use of Prince’s music.

“The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” the statement reads.

The tweet was originally sent out by the Twitter handle drfunkenberry. The Star Tribune identified Dr. Funkenberry as longtime Prince associate Jeremiah Freed.