MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of Scream Town says a settlement has been reached with Carver County and the Halloween attraction will open Friday evening as scheduled.

The county previously severed a contract with Scream Town after the owner, Matt Dunn, sent a private memo to employees calling for a “zero tolerance policy with Somalis.”

Dunn later apologized for the note, calling it “poorly written.”

The county says Dunn violated terms of the contract between the attraction and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Scream Town had contracted with the County Sheriff’s Office for grounds patrol, general security, traffic control, crowd control, and law enforcement.

On Friday, Dunn announced the settlement. He says there will be security out at the Chaska business and it will be a safe environment. It will open at 7 p.m.

Carver County is expected to release a statement on the settlement Friday.