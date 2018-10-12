MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A female suspect is in custody after she allegedly stole a squad car near St. Cloud and fled law enforcement Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Wright County squad car was stolen Friday morning, triggering a pursuit. The suspect then fled westbound on Interstate 94 and reached speeds of over 90 mph.

At some point during the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed by state troopers and the squad car with the suspect was disabled.

The suspect then drove into the median on the highway near County Road 75, fled the vehicle on foot and was nearly struck by another vehicle.

Breaking: It sounds as if an individual stole a squad car, was being pursued by police, hit stop sticks, drove into the median and was nearly struck by traffic while fleeing on foot. @wcco is tracking. This is I-94 @ CR 75 near St Cloud. pic.twitter.com/BddxDX35do — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 12, 2018

The state patrol says that while arresting the female suspect, she bit a state trooper. As is standard procedure, the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The suspect could now face charges of stealing a police vehicle, fleeing police and assaulting a police officer.

