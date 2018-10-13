MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The community is coming together to help a boy who was thrown from a 31-foot platform at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center in late July.

Nine-year-old Sawyer Warner is still recovering from the incident.

Sawyer suffered a broken leg, as well as shattered bones in his shoulder and feet.

Police say 18-year-old Roman Adams threw Sawyer off the platform. He faces charges for the incident.

A benefit for Sawyer was held Saturday at Woody’s Bar and Grill in Bayport. The event included a silent auction, raffles and plenty of food.

Sawyer’s father had a message for those who came to the benefit.

“We just quickly wanted to say thank you, everybody, for coming out to this event,” he said. “I think we’re overwhelmed by how many people are here and how many people care about Sawyer, so we’re just really grateful that you came.”

The money raised will go toward Sawyer’s continued recovery from the incident.

There are still ways to help if you were unable to attend the event.