MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say alcohol was likely a factor when a man crashed a car into a Brooklyn Center church early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at just after 3 a.m. at Brooklyn United Methodist Church on the 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Police believe the church did not sustain any structural damage.