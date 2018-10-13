MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Buffalo woman has been charged after authorities say she stole a squad car near St. Cloud, led authorities on a high speed chase and then bit a Minnesota state trooper.

The Wright County Sheriff’s office says the incident started Friday morning, when a homeowner in Monticello Township called 911 about a distraught woman asking to use his phone.

Authorities say 36-year-old Crystal Capko then stole a responding Wright County deputy’s car. A police pursuit began, which covered more than 30 miles on Interstate 94 and reached speeds of 90 miles an hour. Law enforcement used stop sticks to pop the tires of the stolen squad car.

Traffic cameras appear to show Capko abandoning the squad car, then running across the busy interstate near County Road 75. She was nearly struck by traffic she tried to get into other vehicles on the highway.

Investigators say Capko bit a state trooper while resisting arrest. She now faces several charges including burglary, driving under the influence and assault on a peace officer.