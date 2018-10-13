ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not file charges over a confrontation last summer between Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd and a 12-year-old boy.

KFGO radio reports that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated a claim that Todd grabbed the boy around his neck when Todd mistakenly thought his bike was being stolen. The incident happened in June during a baseball game at a local park.

The case was reviewed by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office. It concludes that a jury would not find Todd’s actions to be “an unreasonable use of force.”

The report says the boy was picking up the bike after accidentally knocking it over. It says that when Todd realized the misunderstanding, he “felt awful” and “immediately expressed remorse.”

