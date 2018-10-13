STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An enormous pumpkin led to a big check Saturday in Stillwater.

Harvest Fest and the giant pumpkin weigh-off started Saturday at Lowell Park in Stillwater and will run through the weekend.

The winner of the pumpkin weigh-off was Pete Midthun from New Richmond. His pumpkin weighed in at 2,091 pounds.

That weight beat the old state record by almost 200 pounds. Midthun walked away with a $5,000 prize as a result.

However, the festival isn’t just about huge pumpkins. There’s plenty of food, beer, live music, a tractor pull and face painting for kids.

The annual Harvest Fest continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.