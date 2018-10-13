MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Walter Mondale held the highest political office of any Minnesotan, serving as vice president from 1977 until 1981.

He single-handedly changed the role of vice president from a ceremonial position to an integral part of the administration.

Mondale has a few upcoming events where he will discuss the passage of the Voting Rights Act, and offer reflections on 1968 and similarities to today.

He will be at The St. Paul Hotel this Sunday for “The Conversation Continues with Walter Mondale.” Later this month, he will reflect on 1968 and 2018 at the Minnesota History Center.

In the video above, he sits down with WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle to discuss his storied career in politics.