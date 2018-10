MPD Union Head Bob Kroll Takes Nat’l TV To Criticize Mpls. Mayor Jacob FreyA dispute between the Minneapolis mayor and the city’s police union president escalated Friday morning. Lt. Bob Kroll appeared on Fox News Channel in response to Mayor Jacob Frey's unveiling of new police squad signs that are in both English and Spanish. They explain to undocumented immigrants what their rights are when police arrest them.

ME: ‘U’ Student Dylan Fulton, 20, Choked To DeathA college student found dead in a fraternity house accidentally choked after drinking. Twenty-year-old Dylan Fulton lived at the Alpha Gamma Rho house near the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus.

Minneapolis Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult, 75Minneapolis police are reaching out to the public to help find a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from memory problems. Donald James Nelson was last seen early Friday evening at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is on the 4100 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Twin Cities Woman Undergoes Arm Surgery After Flu ShotA Twin Cities woman says she had to have surgery after getting a flu shot. The condition is called SIRVA, which stands for "Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration."

2 Charged In String Of Armed Robberies, Including Musician ShootingTwo people have been arrested and charged in a string of robberies in northeast and southeast Minneapolis, including the mugging of a Minneapolis musician who was shot in the stomach.

Benefit Set For Sawyer Warner, Boy Thrown Off Of Apple Valley WaterslideLife is slowly getting back to normal for a 9-year-old boy who was thrown off of a water slide platform. Police say an 18-year-old Roman Adams threw Sawyer Warner off a 31-foot platform at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center in late July. Sawyer suffered a broken leg and shattered bones in his shoulder and feet.

Minnesota Ranked As Least Tax-Friendly State In USA recent listing has ranked Minnesota as the least tax-friendly state in the United States.

Attorney: More Than 30 Cases To Be Dismissed After Officer Travis Serafin Doctored Search WarrantHennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office has already or is in the process of dismissing at least 32 cases in which an Eden Prairie detective was involved.

Woman Dies After Car Hits Horse In Western WisconsinA 53-year-old woman died Friday morning after her car collided with a horse in western Wisconsin.

Woman Steals Squad, Flees & Is Nearly Struck By Traffic After Ditching VehicleA female suspect is in custody after she allegedly stole a squad car near St. Cloud and fled law enforcement Friday morning.