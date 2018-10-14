LIMA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people were killed Saturday when the car they were traveling in crossed the centerline on a rural Wisconsin road and struck a bus carrying the Bethel University volleyball team. The bus driver and 19 passengers on the bus were not injured in the crash, which occurred just after 8 p.m.

A 20-year-old Waterford, Wisconsin, woman was traveling east on East County Highway North with a 22-year-old Whitewater, Wisconsin, passenger. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the bus head-on. Both people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We praise God that our team members, coaches, and bus driver were spared serious injury in this horrific accident,” says Bethel University Athletic Director Bob Bjorklund. “At the same time, we remember the two individuals who died during this crash, and especially remember and pray for their friends and families at this tragic time.”

Following the crash, the team was transported to a nearby hotel where they stayed the night. They returned to the University Sunday afternoon.

“I expect that this is going to hit our players in different ways and at different times. There is anxiety, there is grief, and there is gratefulness all wound up together, and it’s going to take some time to process all of that,” said Gretchen Hunt, women’s volleyball coach and associate athletic director. “We are deeply grieving for the friends and families of the crash victims.”

No additional information has been released at this time.