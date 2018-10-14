MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities educator is being remembered by her friends and family with a special Sunday race.

Brittany Boegel died after a hiking accident in Alaska in July. The 32-year-old was a teacher at Venture Academy in Minneapolis, and she loved to run.

The first Brittany Boegel Memorial 5K took place Sunday at the University of Minnesota.

“This is awesome. I mean, this is on a day like today with the snow — we know Brittany is here with us today,” said Jacob Boegel, Brittany’s brother. “And she had so many friends — she had billions — like she knew everyone. So to have all these people show up and honor her is pretty awesome to see from our family.”

It was hosted by Girls on the Run Twin Cities, an organization that encourages health through running for young girls. Brittany was a volunteer and founded the team at the school where she taught math and science.

The money raised from Sunday’s run will go to scholarships for Girls on the Run so more students can participate.