  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMGod Friended Me
    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMadam Secretary
    10:30 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:05 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brittany Boegel, Girls On The Run Twin Cities
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities educator is being remembered by her friends and family with a special Sunday race.

Brittany Boegel died after a hiking accident in Alaska in July. The 32-year-old was a teacher at Venture Academy in Minneapolis, and she loved to run.

brittany boegel Twin Cities Race Honors Teacher Killed Hiking In Alaska

(credit: CBS)

The first Brittany Boegel Memorial 5K took place Sunday at the University of Minnesota.

“This is awesome. I mean, this is on a day like today with the snow — we know Brittany is here with us today,” said Jacob Boegel, Brittany’s brother. “And she had so many friends — she had billions — like she knew everyone. So to have all these people show up and honor her is pretty awesome to see from our family.”

It was hosted by Girls on the Run Twin Cities, an organization that encourages health through running for young girls. Brittany was a volunteer and founded the team at the school where she taught math and science.

The money raised from Sunday’s run will go to scholarships for Girls on the Run so more students can participate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.