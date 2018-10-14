  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota senior football player Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday morning for probable cause domestic assault, according to Hennepin County Jail records.

Minneapolis police say officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of 15th Ave. SE on a report of a domestic assault in progress.

Brooks was taken into custody at about 2:39 a.m. by the Minneapolis Police Department. Authorities say Brooks is still in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Brooks, expected to be one of the Gophers top running backs this season, has been out with a knee injury that happened near the end of the team’s spring workouts. There was hope the Brooks would return to action before the end of the regular season.

