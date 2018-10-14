MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say Ashya Robertson was last seen at about 2 p.m. Saturday at her home on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue North. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants with a white line on each pant leg.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs160 pounds. She has long brown curly hair and green eyes.

If you know anything about where she is, you should call 911.