MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Authorities say off-duty Minneapolis police officers heard gunfire at about 2 a.m., and responded to the 300 block of Broadway. When they arrived, they saw multiple people and vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers found an adult male who had gunshot wound that was deemed non-life threatening.

Police say the victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Minneapolis police.