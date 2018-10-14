  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMWCCO 4 News Sunday Morning
    11:00 AMThe NFL Today
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis Police Department, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Authorities say off-duty Minneapolis police officers heard gunfire at about 2 a.m., and responded to the 300 block of Broadway. When they arrived, they saw multiple people and vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers found an adult male who had gunshot wound that was deemed non-life threatening.

Police say the victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Minneapolis police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.