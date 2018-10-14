MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears Jimmy Butler will be in uniform Wednesday night and is expected to play when the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to play the San Antonio Spurs.

According to reports, Butler practiced with the Timberwolves on Sunday. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s expected to play in Wednesday’s season opener.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler practiced again Sunday and is expected to play in season opener in San Antonio on Wednesday. Heat/Timberwolves talks have been dead, for now, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2018

It was the first practice the Timberwolves have held since Butler joined the team late last week and had a “heated and emotional” scrimmage with his teammates. He reportedly led a group of reserve players over the projected starters, and called out teammates as well as team management.

The Timberwolves then canceled practiced the next day, and Butler reportedly held a meeting with teammates.

Butler had requested several times to be traded in the offseason after rejecting a multi-year contract from the Timberwolves, valued at more than $100 million. He’s in the final year of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Timberwolves travel to San Antonia Wednesday night before their home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.