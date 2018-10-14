MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People living in Minnesota and western Wisconsin were greeted this morning by a flurry of white. Think of it as a gentle reminder that winter is not too far away.

Not everyone was ready to see the snow this morning, but some people are excited for those winter months ahead.

“Anything can happen in October in Minnesota,” Gus Wilander said.

Crystal Walsh didn’t expect snow to interrupt Vikings tailgating in October.

“We picked this game specifically so that wouldn’t happen, but, you know what? It’s better than rain,” Walsh said.

But even people who weren’t tailgating were out and about. Lots of people were walking around Bde Maka Ska.

“I love it. Being a Minnesotan, this is what we wait for all year,” Nick Preuss said. “As soon as I woke up and saw it, I knew I needed to go for a big walk and get out here and pretend I’m on the ski hill.”

But Jeff Hoffer isn’t so pumped about the early dusting of snow.

“I don’t know about mid-October. It would have been nice to have a fall. Instead of straight from 90 to this,” Hoffer said.

“We enjoyed fall yesterday and winter today. Nope, it’s Minnesota! Just embrace it, right?” Christin Skoglund said.

And in Minnesota, that’s just what you have to do – embrace it.