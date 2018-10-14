MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking for the public’s help to find two Muslim teenagers missing since Saturday morning.

Officials say 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla, both of Shakopee, left their jobs during a break on Saturday and later called 911 for help. They haven’t been seen since.

The Shakopee Police Department is leading the investigation into their disappearance.

Abdi is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and Abdalla is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on where the two might be should contact the Shakopee Police Department at (952) 233-9400.