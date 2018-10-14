  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking for the public’s help to find two women who have been missing since Saturday morning.

According to their families, 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla, both of Shakopee, left their individual workplaces — one in Shakopee and one in Chaska — on Saturday and later called 911 for help. They haven’t been seen since.

shakopee missing teens Authorities Search For 2 Shakopee Women Reported Missing

(credit: Council on American-Islamic Relations)

The Shakopee Police Department is leading the investigation into their disappearance. A dive team began searching an area near Highway 41 and White Oak Drive in Chaska Sunday evening.

Abdi is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and Abdalla is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on where the two might be should contact the Shakopee Police Department at (952) 233-9400.

  1. Ivy Marquez says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    How terrible, what happened to these lovely young women?! Keeping them in my prayers.

  2. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    More Islamic honor killings by someone close to them.

