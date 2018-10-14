MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking for the public’s help to find two women who have been missing since Saturday morning.
According to their families, 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla, both of Shakopee, left their individual workplaces — one in Shakopee and one in Chaska — on Saturday and later called 911 for help. They haven’t been seen since.
The Shakopee Police Department is leading the investigation into their disappearance. A dive team began searching an area near Highway 41 and White Oak Drive in Chaska Sunday evening.
Abdi is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and Abdalla is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information on where the two might be should contact the Shakopee Police Department at (952) 233-9400.
