MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 7-month-old boy was pronounced dead at a home in Watab Township.

Police say the child’s mother called police from her home around 10:15 Saturday to report that she believed her son was dead. When authorities arrived, they performed lifesaving methods, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office where officials will perform an autopsy.

The investigation into the incident and circumstances surrounding the child’s death is ongoing.