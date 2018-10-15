BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Neighbors in a western Wisconsin town remain on alert Monday evening as investigators search for a missing teenager whose parents were found dead.

The Barron County sheriff issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, saying she could be in danger. Police believe she may have been taken at gunpoint from her home in Barron.

A 911 call came to dispatch from inside a house on Highway 8 in Barron, Wisconsin, around 1 a.m.

Police say no one was talking to the 911 operators, they just heard sounds in the background – people yelling for help.

By the time officers arrived, they found the parents of 13-year-old Jayme Closs dead. Jayme was missing.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is asking for the public’s help in finding Jayme. The department of criminal investigation and the FBI are assisting, specifically looking for leads on social media. So far, investigators have no leads.

Closs is considered missing and endangered. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

“I’m worried. I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and it’s a crime scene like I’ve seen before, but it’s one you rarely see, and it’s going to take a toll on our people,” Fitzgerald said. “We just find her safe, and it will seal up some of the wounds that come out of crime scenes like this. But when we can find a 13-year-old girl safe, that’s our focus.”