MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl after two adults were found dead in a house early Monday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m., bringing them to a home in Barron, just off of Highway 8.

Inside the home, deputies found two dead adults. Missing was a 13-year-old girl, identified as Jayme Closs. Authorities believe she could be in danger.

She is described as standing 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-537-3106.

The names of the dead adults have yet to be released.

More information on the incident is expected to be released later Monday.