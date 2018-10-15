MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The search for two missing women in the south metro appears to have come to a tragic end.

On Sunday night, investigators pulled a car and two bodies from a pond just off Highway 41 in Chaska.

One body was inside the car, the other floating outside.

A medical examiner’s office will positively identify the bodies on Monday, but the Chaska Police Department believes the bodies were that of 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla.

One worked at a senior home facility in Chaska and the other worked at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee. The two typically met in the area on their lunch breaks.

After leaving on their breaks early Saturday morning, they called 911 at some point.

The car was not found until later than night.

Police say there’s no reason to believe that this is nothing but an accident that ended in tragedy.