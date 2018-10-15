  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benton County, Shane Mekeland, St. George Township

ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A man running for the Minnesota House of Representatives said he was assaulted by another man in a bar during a conversation about politics.

The Benton County Sheriff said Shane Mekeland, Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House District 15B, reported his Friday night assault to police Saturday.

Mekeland said he was at a restaurant around 9 p.m. when he engaged in conversation with another man at the establishment. Mekeland told police the conversation was civil to begin with, but ended abruptly when the man took offense to a point Mekeland made about the “middle class.”

The man allegedly punched Mekeland in the face, resulting in alleged personal injury to Mekeland.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified and interviewed the accused, but he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The investigation into the incident in ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.