CROSBY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 52-year-old Lisa Finnerty of Crosby.

Finnerty was last seen leaving her home Sunday around 11 p.m. Police say because of recent events, they are concerned for her welfare.

Finnerty is described as standing at 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 160 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees Finnerty should not approach or engage with her, but to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to dial 911, or call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.