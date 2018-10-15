MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s 22 days until the midterm elections, and already more than 30,000 ballots have been accepted and received in Minnesota’s most populous county.

On Monday, Hennepin County officials said that 31,200 ballots have been accepted and received since early voting began last month. Some 13,000 of the ballots were accepted in just the last week.

Meanwhile, 80,000 absentee ballots have been issued to voters in the county, which includes Minneapolis and many of its suburbs.

To put those numbers perspective, consider the 2016 general election, which pit now-President Donald Trump against then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

Back then, when there was just 22 days until the election, about 5,000 fewer absentee ballots had been sent out to voter, data provided by county officials shows.

The high number of ballots requested suggests high interest in the midterms elections, which include contested races for the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office.

The election is slated for Nov. 6. The deadline to pre-register is Tuesday.

Voters can pre-register here. They can also register at their polling place on election day.