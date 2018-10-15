MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley is drawing criticism for a 9-year-old Facebook post in which she compared former first lady Michelle Obama to a chimp.

The Facebook post, which has since been deleted, is from the State Senator’s personal Facebook page, and was featured in an article in the online publication the Huffington Post.

The 2009 Facebook post by Housley criticized the first lady’s posture when she met the Queen of England.

It references the 1951 movie “Bedtime for Bonzo” starring then candidate Ronald Reagan saying: “Speaking of Bedtime for Bonzo. I think even that chimp stood up straighter than Michelle. Uh-oh, someone is going to make a comment.”

Housley campaign spokesman Jake Schneider released a statement Monday.

“It’s not surprising Tina Smith’s campaign is using an out-of-context Facebook post from ten years ago to manufacture outrage. This is what the radical left does when they are losing — they attack Republicans so they don’t have to come up with solutions to the problems Minnesotans are facing. Imagine if the media spent the same amount of energy investigating Keith Ellison as they do digging into candidates’ old Facebook posts and satirical columns from a decade ago.”

State Senator Housley is running against Sen. Tina Smith in the special election for the seat that was vacated by Sen. Al Franken.

In response to the story, Sen. Smith said: “Minnesotans deserve a Senator who treats everyone with respect – even if you disagree.”

Franken resigned in December 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations.