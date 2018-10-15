MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to President Donald Trump, will visit the Republican Party of Minnesota’s North Branch office Thursday in an effort to rally voters.

The visit places a special emphasis on rallying supporters of Republican candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 8th District Pete Stauber.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnaham and Jodi Stauber will also join Trump for door knocking and phone banking.

The event begins at 1 p.m.