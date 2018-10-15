MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Noah Johnson, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party candidate for Attorney General, announced he’d put his support behind Rep. Keith Ellison.

The Star Tribune reports Johnson said he’d support the Democrat because Ellison has voiced his support for legalizing marijuana.

“I think that’s a better idea than risking splitting the more enlightened side of the vote and risking Doug Wardlow being elected, which would not help our cause, certainly,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s name will still appear on the ballot, but he said he’ll try to drive his voters to the polls to elect Ellison.