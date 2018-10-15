  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a weekend of technical issues with new cameras, Hennepin County service centers are again able to process driver’s licenses and other state ID applications that require photos.

The county announced Monday that the new cameras, which were installed last week for driver’s licenses, Real ID and enhanced ID photos, are now working as intended. Officials apologized to residents for any inconvenience.

On Friday, the newly-installed cameras began to experience connectivity issues at multiple service center locations. The issue prompted the county to recommend that people go to other counties to have their driver’s licenses or Real IDs processed.

Over the weekend, county IT officials worked with the camera vendor to sort out the technical issue, county officials say.

