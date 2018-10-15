MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Ibrahim had 25 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State. The Gophers fell to 0-3 in the Big Ten after Saturday’s 30-14 loss.

But Ibrahim was a bright spot, averaging 6.8 yards per carry against the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes. Ibrahim’s 157 yards rushing is the most Ohio State has allowed to a running back since Saquon Barkley ran for 194 yards against the Buckeyes in 2015.

Ibrahim was the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2017.

The Gophers travel to winless Nebraska on Saturday.