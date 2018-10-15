  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota high school football captain has apologized after running from the sidelines to tackle an opponent racing for the goal line.

St. Cloud Cathedral senior Brad Reuter apologized on Twitter for running onto the field toward the end of the Crusaders’ home game against Zimmerman Friday night. Reuter says his decision was “the result of not thinking and was based purely on passion, emotion and frustration.”

Zimmerman’s Camerin Morey was rushing downfield when Reuter came out and tackled him near Cathedral’s 15-yard line. Officials awarded Morey an 88-yard touchdown, and the Thunder (5-2) went on to beat Cathedral (0-7) 53-20.

Cathedral Football tweeted that the team accepts Reuter’s apology “and we will move on.”

Cathedral athletic director Emmett Keenan told The Associated Press Monday he had no comment.

