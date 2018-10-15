APPLE CIDER ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES
2 cups apple cider
½ cup semisweet white wine (such as Gewürztraminer or Riesling)
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
1 ¼ lbs. parsnips, peeled and sliced ½” thick
1 ¼ lbs. carrots, peeled and sliced ½” thick
1 ¼ lbs. rutabagas, peeled and sliced ½” thick
– kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
– fresh herbs, such as rosemary or thyme, for garnish
Combine cider and wine in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat sufficiently to maintain a high simmer; cook until reduced to 1/2 cup (about 20 min.). Remove from heat; whisk in butter. Toss vegetables with cider reduction; season with salt and pepper. Pour onto 2 large rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper; roast in a preheated 425° oven until vegetables are tender and dark golden-brown (35-40 min.). Garnish with herbs.
Serves 6.
CREAMY APPLE CIDER DRESSING
½ cup plain yogurt
¼ cup freshly grated Kowalski’s Parmesan Cheese
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Minnesota Grown Apple Cider
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey
1 tbsp. fresh Italian parsley
1-2 tsp. fresh snipped chives, to taste
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together yogurt, cheese and mayo. Whisk in cider, vinegar, mustard and honey. Whisk in parsley and chives; season with salt and pepper. Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days.
Makes about 1 cup.