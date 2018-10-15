APPLE CIDER ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES

2 cups apple cider

½ cup semisweet white wine (such as Gewürztraminer or Riesling)

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

1 ¼ lbs. parsnips, peeled and sliced ½” thick

1 ¼ lbs. carrots, peeled and sliced ½” thick

1 ¼ lbs. rutabagas, peeled and sliced ½” thick

– kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

– fresh herbs, such as rosemary or thyme, for garnish

Combine cider and wine in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat sufficiently to maintain a high simmer; cook until reduced to 1/2 cup (about 20 min.). Remove from heat; whisk in butter. Toss vegetables with cider reduction; season with salt and pepper. Pour onto 2 large rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper; roast in a preheated 425° oven until vegetables are tender and dark golden-brown (35-40 min.). Garnish with herbs.

Serves 6.

CREAMY APPLE CIDER DRESSING

½ cup plain yogurt

¼ cup freshly grated Kowalski’s Parmesan Cheese

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Minnesota Grown Apple Cider

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey

1 tbsp. fresh Italian parsley

1-2 tsp. fresh snipped chives, to taste

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together yogurt, cheese and mayo. Whisk in cider, vinegar, mustard and honey. Whisk in parsley and chives; season with salt and pepper. Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days.

Makes about 1 cup.