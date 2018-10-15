MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a downtown nightclub early Monday morning left three people with gunshot wounds.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just after 1:40 a.m. to a report of multiple people shot at Aqua Nightclub, located on 400 1st Avenue North.

After navigating the “chaotic scene,” officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. Emergency crews brought the wounded to Hennepin Healthcare. Later, another victim was dropped off at the hospital.

All three victims are adults and expected to recover, police say.

Meanwhile, the search for the shooter is on-going. Police say they interviewed witnesses at the scene, adding that the department’s crime lab is collecting evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips that lead to a conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.