MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl after two adults were found dead in a house early Monday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m., bringing them to a home in Barron, just off of Highway 8.

Inside the home, deputies found two dead adults. Missing was a 13-year-old girl, identified as Jayme Closs. Authorities believe she could be in danger.

An AMBER alert for Closs was issued Monday afternoon. Police say Closs was taken from her residence early Monday morning from an unknown individual, likely with a gun. There are currently no suspects or a vehicle known at this time.

She is described as standing 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-537-3106 or 855-744-3879.

The names of the dead adults have yet to be released.