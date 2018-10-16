  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) told WCCO the seventh case of accute flaccid myelitis (AFM) has been clinically diagnosed in Minnesota.

The MDH says the case is currently being reviewed, and did not provide information regarding where in the state this particular case was diagnosed, or whether or not the child is in the hospital.

AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system, causing muscle weakness. Symptoms include neck weakness or stiffness, drooping eyelids or a facial droop and difficulty swallowing or slurred speech. The illness mainly affects children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are now 62 cases across 22 states this year.

