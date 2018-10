BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals in connection to a theft at the Bloomington Trader Joe’s.

Authorities say the suspects could have been involved in a “distraction theft” where the victim’s wallet was stolen, and her credit cards were later used in Richfield and Edina.

Anyone who recognizes these people or has information regarding the incident is asked to call Det. Kne at 952-563-8627.