As residents recover from the devastation brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael, WCCO-TV and WCCO Radio (830 WCCO, BUZN 102.9, 104.1 JACK FM) are coming together with the local Red Cross to raise money to support the victims of the storms.

Together we are hosting a special phone bank on Thursday, October 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Viewers and listeners across the state will have the opportunity to donate money to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-542-9226.

Donations can also be made online by clicking HERE.

Thank you in advance for helping us help the Red Cross serve the millions of people affected by Hurricanes Florence and Michael. On behalf of all of us at WCCO-TV and WCCO Radio, thank you!