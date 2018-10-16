RICE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the death of a 7-month-old boy from Rice.

Police say James Joseph Robert Wood of St. Joseph was charged Tuesday with third-degree homicide.

The original complaint states the victim’s mother called authorities around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, reporting she believed her son was dead. Emergency response personnel attempted lifesaving methods on the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed the boy died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Evidence found during the investigation led officers to arrest Wood, who they say was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Wood is currently being held at the Benton County Jail.