MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison is reportedly petitioning to keep his divorce file sealed until he and his former wife have a chance to block sensitive personal and financial information from the public eye.

The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that a petition was filed on behalf of the Democratic congressman to keep his 2012 divorce file sealed until he and Kim Ellison have a chance to redact certain “confidential information” before the documents are made public.

Last week, a court referee in Hennepin County ruled that the divorce documents would be unsealed Wednesday, following motions filed by the The Star Tribune and Alpha News.

The media organizations sought to unseal the divorce documents in the wake of domestic abuse allegations against Ellison by Karen Monahan, a former girlfriend.

She has accused the congressman of dragging her off a bed and screaming at her. Ellison has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Ellison is currently the DFL candidate for Minnesota attorney general. He is facing Republican challenger Doug Wardlow in the Nov. 6 election.

In pursuing the motion to unseal Ellison’s divorce file, The Star Tribune said last month that the documents were “a matter of concern” for Minnesota voters.