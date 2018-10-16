MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Amber Alert remains active Tuesday for a 13-year-old girl missing from a home in western Wisconsin, where her parents were found dead.

Officials are searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron.

They believe she is in danger and have been looking for her since a 911 call early Monday morning. It’s not known who made the call.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s parents were found dead in their home. They say gunshots were involved.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

The Barron Area School District says it will have increased police presence at all of its buildings Tuesday, as a precaution.

Police in Florida have reported a possible sighting of Closs in Miami Monday afternoon. Someone reported seeing her at a gas station, in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed men.

Authorities in Wisconsin say they believe Closs was in the home when her parents were killed.