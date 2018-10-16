MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud couple went before a federal appeals court in St. Paul this morning arguing their video business has a right to refuse to make videos for same sex marriages.

The couple are appealing a lower court ruling that said their refusal to serve same-sex couples is discriminatory.

Carl and Angel Larson say their wedding videos are works of art and compelling them to make a work of art they disagree with violates their First Amendment rights.

The couple were joined by a large group of supporters, including family members, as they went before the three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The couple is suing the state of Minnesota over the state’s Human Rights Act, which says businesses can not discriminate on the base of sexual orientation.

Among those in the courtroom was Minnesota’s Human Rights Commissioner Kevin Lindsey.

“The state’s position in this case is that conduct matters and that when you are selling goods and services you should sell goods and services to all people in the state of Minnesota,” Lindsey said.

Carl Larsen countered, “We hope the court rules in our favor and protects our right to artistic expression that is consistent with our beliefs.”

These arguments take place against the backdrop of the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling, legalizing gay marriage and the June 2018 high court ruling that sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex couple.

The ruling isn’t expected for several months.