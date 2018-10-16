MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court is in the Twin Cities Tuesday for a discussion about his job.

Justice John Roberts was a guest at the University of Minnesota Law School as part of the school’s Stein Lecture series.

Roberts answered questions from current law students about the nation’s highest court. He says he doesn’t want to comment on the legislative branch of the government because they represent the people.

The 63 year old was nominated by President George W. Bush after the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2005.

