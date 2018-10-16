  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and people are expected to spend plenty of money.

The National Retail Federation says people are planning to spend about $87 on the holiday.

And it’s not just kids that are planning to dress up, plenty of adults also like to put on costumes.

The National Retail Federation says millennials are driving up the fearless approach to spending on Halloween.

In other news, the rising popularity of the video game Fortnite is pushing the game’s characters to the top of the list for kids’ costumes.

