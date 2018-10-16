XXX on Halloween at XXX on October 31, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Halloween, also known as Hallowe\'en and shortened from its original form of All Hallows\' Even, is internationally celebrated on October 31 and originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was a celebration recognising the end of the harvest in Gaelic culture. (Credit: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and people are expected to spend plenty of money.

The National Retail Federation says people are planning to spend about $87 on the holiday.

And it’s not just kids that are planning to dress up, plenty of adults also like to put on costumes.

The National Retail Federation says millennials are driving up the fearless approach to spending on Halloween.

In other news, the rising popularity of the video game Fortnite is pushing the game’s characters to the top of the list for kids’ costumes.